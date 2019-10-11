Massive wildfire breaks out overnight near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - A brush fire broke out near Los Angeles overnight, quickly scorching over 1600 acres and burning right up to homes and power lines.
The wind-driven fire, deemed the Saddleridge Fire, broke out shortly before 10 p.m. near the westbound 210 Freeway near Yarnell Street in Sylmar, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
ABC 7 in Los Angeles reported that there are mandatory evacuation orders in effect for about 1,900 homes in the following areas:
- The Oakridge Estates community north of the 210 Freeway.
- West of Balboa Boulevard, North of Sesnon Boulevard to the Ventura County border with Mason Avenue as the current western border.
#SaddleridgeFire: Two homes on fire along Celtic and Laughton — a few of us are knocking on doors because some people came running up the street asking what was happening. It's 1am and people are sleeping. No fire department crews in this area @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/JLYVkuifxA— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 11, 2019
