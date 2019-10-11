  • Massive wildfire breaks out overnight near Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES - A brush fire broke out near Los Angeles overnight, q​​uickly scorching over 1600 acres and burning right up to homes and power lines.

    The wind-driven fire, deemed the Saddleridge Fire, broke out shortly before 10 p.m. near the westbound 210 Freeway near Yarnell Street in Sylmar, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.  

    ABC 7 in Los Angeles reported that there are mandatory evacuation orders in effect for about 1,900 homes in the following areas:

    - The Oakridge Estates community north of the 210 Freeway.

    - West of Balboa Boulevard, North of Sesnon Boulevard to the Ventura County border with Mason Avenue as the current western border.

