Massive police presence at site where body found Monday morning

ATLANTA — There is a large police presence in an Atlanta neighborhood after a man was found dead in the area earlier Monday.

NewsChopper 2 was over Chappell Road Monday afternoon, where there were dozens of law enforcement vehicles including SWAT trucks. Officers appeared to have a home surrounded.

Earlier Monday morning, a body was found near a gas station at the intersection of Chappell Road and Donald Lee Hollowell. It’s unclear how or if the two scenes are related.

The victim has not been identified. It’s unclear if police have identified a suspect or taken anyone into custody.

Police would not comment on the situation except to say that it is an active investigation.

We’re working to learn more details about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

