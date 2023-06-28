Massive fire breaks out at apartment complex in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Firefighters are currently working to put out a massive fire at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Viewers called Channel 2 Action News to report a large plume of smoke in the area of North River Parkway

NewChopper 2 was over the scene around 12:20 p.m., where flames and black smoke were pouring out of one building’s roof.

The Sandy Springs fire chief confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that everyone was able to get into the building and no one was hurt.

LIVE COVERAGE now on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Active Fire on Cedar Run…Please stay clear of the area pic.twitter.com/NQhwjTpc1e — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) June 28, 2023





Delta flight from Atlanta makes ‘rare’ belly landing without nose gear









©2022 Cox Media Group