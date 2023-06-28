Local

Massive fire breaks out at apartment complex in Sandy Springs

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Massive fire breaks out at apartment complex in Sandy Springs

By WSBTV.com News Staff

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Firefighters are currently working to put out a massive fire at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Viewers called Channel 2 Action News to report a large plume of smoke in the area of North River Parkway

NewChopper 2 was over the scene around 12:20 p.m., where flames and black smoke were pouring out of one building’s roof.

The Sandy Springs fire chief confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that everyone was able to get into the building and no one was hurt.

LIVE COVERAGE now on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.


Delta flight from Atlanta makes ‘rare’ belly landing without nose gear



©2022 Cox Media Group

Most Read