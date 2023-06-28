Georgia ice cream shop named one of the best in the nation, according to Yelp

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Did you hear the scoop? According to a new list from Yelp, one Georgia ice cream parlor has earned its spot in the 100 ice cream shops for 2023.

The rankings of the ice cream shops were based on several factors including total volume and review ratings.

Coming in first place is Coneflower Creamery, located in Omaha Nebraska. The ice cream shop is best known for its iconic flavor created by Omaha’s historic Blackstone Hotel.

Taking second place is the Let’s Chill Homemade Ice Cream shop based in Coral Springs, Florida. According to the list, the veteran-owned shop is considered a 5-star fave.

“Cone-gratulations” to Savannah’s own Leopold’s Ice Cream falling in the 96th spot.

From hand-crafted ice cream to made-from-scratch toppings, the ice cream parlor has melted the heart of thousands of Georgians.

The business website states that the shop was founded in 1919 by three brothers from Greece. The shop was on the corner of Gwinnett and Habersham streets in Savannah, where two streetcar lines intersected. Riders would reportedly jump off the street car and wait to get a frozen delight.

Visitor Shirley N. stated she bookmarked the shop’s page due to Ben Affleck’s review.

“I’d bookmarked this after reading that Ben Affleck stated it was the best ice cream. One day I’ll be visiting Savannah and that time was now,” Shirley N. said.

Another reviewer said the shop is super famous for its long line but worth the wait.

“Super famous and long line for delicious ice cream. Can’t complain about the line since this place is a Savannah ice cream staple. Even with the long line, it seemed to move quickly. Ice cream was 10/10 delicious,” Jana H. said.

Other shops that made the list includes, Melt in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Boombalatti’s Homemade Ice Cream, based in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Abracadabra Ice Cream Factory in Kissimmee, Florida.

For the full list, click here.

