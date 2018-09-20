  • Masked gunman carjacked valet worker at popular Buckhead hotel, police say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are searching for the criminals who carjacked a valet worker at a popular Buckhead hotel early Thursday morning.

    Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that a valet attendant at the DoubleTree Hotel had just received a customer's car when a masked man with a gun approached him and demanded the keys.

    The stolen car was a gray Dodge Charger with a Tennessee license plate 3H41P7. The car was heading toward Peachtree Street, police said.

