MARTA warns vandals they’ll face felony charges for damaging faregates

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is facing another battle in its quest to keep their rapid transit system safe and clean.

With the large amount of visitors in town for the World Cup and other events, MARTA put out a warning that damaging or breaking faregate glass is a felony offense and if you are caught, you will be prosecuted.

MARTA is in the process of installing new, high strength faregates.

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According to Georgia state law, intentionally destroying property and causing damage of more than $500 meets the level of a felony charge.

MARTA says that to replace the glass at one of their faregates costs over $500. And they said with a 12,000 camera video surveillance system that is monitored 24 hours a day, they will be on the lookout for anyone who tries to inflict damage.

“We are watching you and if you intentionally damage a faregate by attempting to push through or in an act of vandalism, you will be caught and charged with a felony,” said MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher. “A felony offense on your record is not worth $2.50. Pay your fare and do not tamper with or destroy fare gates.”

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The transit authority is asking any customers or see vandalism and suspicious or nuisance behavior to use their new “See and Say” reporting platform on their app or to call 404-848-4901.

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