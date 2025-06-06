MARTA Five Points Station construction: Entrances, offices, restrooms to close

ATLANTA — Riders will start to feel the impacts from the MARTA Five Points Station renovation project on Friday.

MARTA says several offices, three of the station’s entrances and all restrooms will close by the end of the day.

The following offices will close at 5 p.m. and be relocated to another station: lost and found, reduced fare, RideStore, MARTA Police Precinct and MARTA HOPE.

The restrooms and the entrances at Alabama Street, Broad Street Plaza and Peachtree Street will also close at the end of service. The Forsyth Street entrance will remain open.

In addition to the restrooms, MARTA customers won’t have access to the MARTA market, StationSoccer and tunnel to the Atlanta federal building.

MARTA says rail service and transfers will not be impacted by Friday’s changes.

While the precinct will move to the Ashby Station, MARTA police will continue to patrol the Five Points Station.

