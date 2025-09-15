Marietta elementary school gets $7.7 million makeover

Sawyer Road Elementary School in Marietta celebrated its 20th anniversary with a $7.7 million renovation, unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by school and community leaders.

The extensive renovation, funded by a special local option sales tax, included upgrades to the roof, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems, as well as significant interior improvements.

“That’s a lot of comments the students are making…it feels like a brand new school,” said Jill Waldrep, the current principal of Sawyer Road Elementary.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The renovation project, completed over the summer, transformed the school’s interior with a newly laid out front office, new lighting and paint in the hallways, and updated flooring, windows, and cabinetry in the classrooms. The parking lot was also resurfaced.

Susan Graves, a former principal who served at the school for a decade, emphasized the importance of maintaining the school’s nostalgic openness while modernizing it for safety and functionality.

TRENDING STORIES:

District leaders, along with past teachers and administrators, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the completion of the last elementary school renovation in the Marietta City Schools district.

The next renovation project is planned for Marietta High School, which is expected to be four times larger than the elementary school project and will take place over the next two summers, pending final board approval.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group