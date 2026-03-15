March Madness: Kennesaw State wins Conference USA tournament, earns NCAA Tournament bid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Kennesaw State Owls men’s basketball team is going back to the big dance.

The Owls defeated Louisiana Tech, 71-60, to win their first Conference USA tournament championship and earn an automatic big for the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

Jaden Harris led Kennesaw State with 18 points and Amir Taylor added 17 points in the win.

Kennesaw State, who made its first tournament appearance in 2023, will learn its seeding, first-round destination and opponent on Sunday.

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