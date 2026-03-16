March Madness bracket: Georgia women’s basketball earns at-large bid

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia women’s basketball team is going dancing. The Lady Bulldogs earned an at-large bid during the NCAA Women’s Tournament selection show on Sunday night.

Georgia finished the regular season and conference tournament with a 22-9 record.

The Lady Bulldogs earned a No. 7 seed in the Sacramento region.

[March Madness bracket: Here’s where the UGA men’s basketball team landed]

They’ll play their first game on Saturday, March 21, but don’t have an opponent yet.

The No. 7 Lady Bulldogs will face off with the winner of No. 10 seeds Virginia and Arizona State, who will play on Thursday, March 19.

The full schedule will be released later Sunday night.

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