Man and woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County apartment, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were injured in a shooting inside of their home in DeKalb County on Thursday night.

Police said at 10:37 p.m., officers were called out to Flat Shoals Road about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.

They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two victims were inside their apartment when someone shot into the home from outside.

TRENDING STORIES:

There are no details on a suspect.

Police are still investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run, shutting down lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group