Man and woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County apartment, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were injured in a shooting inside of their home in DeKalb County on Thursday night.
Police said at 10:37 p.m., officers were called out to Flat Shoals Road about a person shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.
They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the two victims were inside their apartment when someone shot into the home from outside.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Nursing student found dead after jog on UGA campus; police suspect foul play
- 3 arrested after large drug bust at Georgia college fraternity house
- Georgia city approves site for state’s first Wawa
There are no details on a suspect.
Police are still investigating.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group