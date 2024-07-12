Man who says he was beaten into coma at Clayton County jail awarded $5 million settlement

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who claimed jail workers beat him into a coma said he’s relieved that Clayton County agreed to settle his lawsuit for $5 million.

Gabriel Arries told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that his life has been permanently altered after the incident, which took place during the administration of former Sheriff Victor Hill. Arries described himself as independent before his arrest, but now he lives with and relies on his mother for care due to a severe traumatic brain injury he sustained during his time in jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“My life has changed drastically,” Arries said.

The alleged beating occurred in 2021 at the Clayton County Jail and left Arries in a coma for six weeks. According to Arries’s mother, Francie Cate, deputies placed her son in a restraint chair for more than four hours and attacked him while he was handcuffed.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I still, three years later, am just in a state of shock,” Cate said.

Both Gabriel and Cate said they are thrilled about the county’s decision to settle their lawsuit.

“We were overjoyed,” Cate said. “Relieved.”

Lisa McNary, Arries’s attorney said they settled the case for $5 million.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Arries was initially arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport while experiencing a mental health crisis. His attorneys acknowledged that he was combative and used racial slurs, but argued that he needed help rather than a beating.

“It was clear that Gabriel was suffering from some sort of crisis,” McNary said.

Though the two sides were prepared to go to trial, the county ultimately decided to settle. The county admitted no wrongdoing, according to attorney Alwyn Fredericks.

“No, they didn’t admit it, but they paid $5 million,” Fredericks said.

Arries now works as a dishwasher but is still angry about his experience, wishing for the jail to be shut down to prevent similar incidents.

“They should shut that jail down. I would love to see that happen,” Arries said.

When asked for comment on the settlement, County Chairman Jeff Turner had no response.

Fulton sheriff pushes back against plan to upgrade deteriorating jail instead of replacing it

©2024 Cox Media Group