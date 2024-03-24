Man who led authorities on multi-state chase in critical condition following I-20 shootout, GBI says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after officials say he led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said on Saturday, just after 2 a.m., Hoover, Alabama, and Vestavia, Alabama, police officers received reports of a man shooting an AR-style gun outside somewhere in their jurisdictions.

Authorities identified the man as 29-year-old Marcus Andrew Eaddy of Lithonia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived at Eaddy’s location, he drove away in a dark-colored Chrysler with Georgia tags. Officers and deputies from multiple Alabama agencies began to chase him onto Interstate 20 East, heading toward Georgia.

When Eaddy approached the state line, officials said Alabama law enforcement deployed stop strips on I-20 inside the Georgia line between Exit 3 and Exit 5.

At this point, GBI officials said Haralson County deputies had joined the chase.

When Eaddy’s vehicle hit the stop strips, officials said he and Haralson County deputies exchanged gunfire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said after the exchange of gunfire, Eaddy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. GBI officials did not specify if he was shot.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

During the investigation, authorities found a handgun near Eaddy and an assault rifle inside the Chrysler.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta neighbors on alert Saturday night as search for several gunmen continues Police are still searching for multiple shooters after a slew of gun violence across Atlanta before the weekend was in full swing.

©2023 Cox Media Group