Man who was found asleep behind wheel that tried to run over officer, identified

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officers identified the man they say they fired at after he fell asleep behind the wheel and tried to run over an officer as 40-year-old Quortavious Greene.

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Neighbors told Channel 2’s Cory James they heard the shooting and saw the emergency response on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident started around 5:45 a.m., when officers went to the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and Brookview Road after getting reports of a driver asleep at the wheel of an SUV.

Upon arrival, officers observed Greene still asleep in the car. An officer positioned a patrol vehicle in front of the Mercedes while a fire apparatus was already behind the SUV.

When they tried to wake up the driver, he did not comply with police commands. Police say during the encounter, Greene hit both the marked police vehicle and the fire apparatus.

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Then, he drove at an officer, who fired his gun and struck the vehicle.

Police said they did not know at the time if Greene was struck or not.

He drove away southbound, on Terrell Mill Road. Officers attempted a pursuit, but lost sight of the SUV.

Greene has since been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

CCPD says this incident remain sunder investigation by their Major Crimes Unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

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