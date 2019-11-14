Man used mobile apps to convince teen girls to send nude photos, police say

COVINGTON, Ga. - Officials arrested a man in Florida after Covington police say he coerced a 14-year-old girl to send nude photos of herself through mobile apps.
"We just have to be vigilant watching over our children," Covington police Capt. Ken Malcom said.
TONIGHT AT 11, The popular apps that police say he used to lure his victims and why he was on the radar of authorities in Canada, too, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
