  • Man used mobile apps to convince teen girls to send nude photos, police say

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    COVINGTON, Ga. - Officials arrested a man in Florida after Covington police say he coerced a 14-year-old girl to send nude photos of herself through mobile apps.

    "We just have to be vigilant watching over our children," Covington police Capt. Ken Malcom said.

