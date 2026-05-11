Man stabbed, killed in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police say a man died after being stabbed early Monday morning.
This happened on the 400 block of Whitehall St SW.
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At this time there’s no word on who was killed or if any arrest have bene made.
APD says there will be updates to come.
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