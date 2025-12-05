Man shot in the neck in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to 25 Peyton Place just before 3:30 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his neck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paramedics took him to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was alert and breathing, but is considered to be in critical condition.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that they have a person of interest in custody. They are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group