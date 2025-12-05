Man shot in the neck in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Friday morning in southwest Atlanta.
Police responded to 25 Peyton Place just before 3:30 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his neck.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Paramedics took him to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was alert and breathing, but is considered to be in critical condition.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that they have a person of interest in custody. They are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 found dead inside Coweta County home
- 3 killed after driver goes wrong way on I-75 trying to escape from traffic stop
- Councilwoman always has a gun, she says during meeting. She named it ‘Tiffany’
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group