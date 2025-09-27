Man shot, killed by police after shooting at south Georgia school’s pickup line

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A man is dead after he opened fire on the afternoon pickup line at a school, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The GBI says a Valdosta police officer heard gunshots while out on patrol, and drove toward them.

When he arrived at S.L. Mason Elementary School, he spotted 25-year-old Tychicus Armondo Deshazer on the school’s campus with a gun.

Investigators say he shot at several cars in the pickup line, but only hit one of them. No injuries were reported.

The school went into lockdown, and officers confronted Deshazer as he approached the front of the school.

At some point, officers shot Deshazer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

