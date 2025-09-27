Man shot, killed by police after shooting at south Georgia school’s pickup line

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A man is dead after he opened fire on the afternoon pickup line at a school, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
The GBI says a Valdosta police officer heard gunshots while out on patrol, and drove toward them.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When he arrived at S.L. Mason Elementary School, he spotted 25-year-old Tychicus Armondo Deshazer on the school’s campus with a gun.
Investigators say he shot at several cars in the pickup line, but only hit one of them. No injuries were reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Widow nearly evicted by company that never paid for her house, takes action to stay in home
- Mom and dad killed in ATV accident that injured 7 kids had alcohol, fentanyl, report says
- 5th arrest made in connection to 9-month-old murder at Cobb County motel
The school went into lockdown, and officers confronted Deshazer as he approached the front of the school.
At some point, officers shot Deshazer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group