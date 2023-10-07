Man shot by Ga. deputies after trying to run them over, crashes in elementary school parking lot

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in the hospital, but will soon face charges after he tried running over Georgia deputies during a chase.

White County deputies say Alan Paul Heinze, 53, was driving down Hwy. 115 in a Penske moving truck with the back open on Saturday morning. They say furniture was falling out of the back of the truck, so they tried pulling it over.

Heinze sped off and crashed into one patrol car, but was able to keep going.

Deputies tried PIT maneuvers several times, but could not stop the truck.

While on Helen Highway, authorities say Heinze tried running over a deputy. That’s when deputies fired at him and shot him in the arm.

Despite being shot, Heinze was able to keep speeding away from deputies and Cleveland police.

Authorities were eventually able to crash the truck in the parking lot of Jack P. Nix Elementary School in Cleveland.

Heinze was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for his injuries. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

No deputies were injured.

It’s unclear if the box truck and its contents belonged to Heinze.

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

