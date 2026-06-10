Man shoots woman, opens fire on deputies in Georgia, officials say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hit by a car after running away from a man who shot her. Then the man opened fire on deputies who responded, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the emergency call and found 33-year-old Teagan Jones with a gunshot wound.

Delmar Tavaris Eugene Black is accused of shooting Jones after an argument in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station on Mercer University Drive.

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Jones fled from Black and was also struck by a vehicle traveling west on Mercer University Drive, and was later transported by ambulance to local medical facility in critical condition.

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Approximately two hours later, the suspect was spotted by deputies, armed and fled south on Harrison Road. Deputies immobilized Jones’ vehicle where he refused to exit and fired at deputies.

After failing to respond to negotiators, Black was apprehended by SWAT. he was treated on scene by paramedics an transported to a medical facility.

He is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers and felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers in connection with a Sunday evening incident, the Sherriff’s office said.

Black was also wanted in Turner County and is currently being held without bond.

The incident is still under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

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