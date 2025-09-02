Man sentenced for shooting into Summerville home with 3 people inside

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Chattooga County jury convicted Thomas Nelson Tucker Jr., 64, of Menlo, on multiple charges related to a shooting incident and domestic violence case.

The conviction and sentencing comes from a Dec. 22, 2022 incident, where Tucker was accused of firing multiple shots into a mobile home in Summerville, Georgia.

Officials said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend escalating from argument to violence.

The District Attorney’s Office said the incident occurred when Tucker returned to the residence on Reece Street after an argument, honked his horn, and brandished a handgun when an occupant stepped outside.

The occupant retreated indoors, prompting Tucker to fire multiple shots into the mobile home, which was occupied by three people at the time.

Deputies from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene, and the victims identified Tucker as the shooter.

A search warrant led to the recovery of a black 9-millimeter handgun in a nightstand at Tucker’s home. A 9-millimeter casing was also found in his truck. Both items were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for analysis, according to the DA’s office.

“ADA Harty has quickly adopted our tough-on-crime approach and is already doing great things to protect our communities,” District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said in a statement, praising the prosecution team.

Three victims, two deputies and a GBI firearms examiner testified during the two-day trial, the DA’s office said.

Tucker was sentenced, as a recidivist, to 25 years with 17 years to serve in prison, followed by three years on probation.

