Man runs to Cobb home to report a shooting. He’s now facing murder charges

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Police have charged an 18-year-old with murder after police say he ran to a Cobb County home to report he shot someone.
Powder Springs police arrested Coledye Warnock on multiple charges in the death of 19-year-old Fabrice Robelin.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers received around 7:30 p.m. call about a shooting off Shipp Road in the Lost Lakes neighborhood. As they were heading to the scene, 911 received a call from a man identified as Warnock.
Police say he ran to a home in another neighborhood and told a homeowner that he shot someone. Police found Robelin dead from a gunshot wound to the head and neck.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GBI makes arrest in 23-year-old cold case murder of UGA law student
- Body of missing SC mother who vanished after screaming on 911 call found
- Gwinnett family outraged after woman found drunk with cocaine during deadly crash is out on bail
Investigators say Warnock and Robelin started an argument that turned physical. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and Robelin was shot.
Police arrested Warnock on the following charges: murder, aggravated assault, possession of Firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of altered firearm, and affray.
Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Powder Springs police at 770-943-1616.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS
©2023 Cox Media Group