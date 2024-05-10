Man runs to Cobb home to report a shooting. He’s now facing murder charges

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Police have charged an 18-year-old with murder after police say he ran to a Cobb County home to report he shot someone.

Powder Springs police arrested Coledye Warnock on multiple charges in the death of 19-year-old Fabrice Robelin.

Officers received around 7:30 p.m. call about a shooting off Shipp Road in the Lost Lakes neighborhood. As they were heading to the scene, 911 received a call from a man identified as Warnock.

Police say he ran to a home in another neighborhood and told a homeowner that he shot someone. Police found Robelin dead from a gunshot wound to the head and neck.

Investigators say Warnock and Robelin started an argument that turned physical. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and Robelin was shot.

Police arrested Warnock on the following charges: murder, aggravated assault, possession of Firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of altered firearm, and affray.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Powder Springs police at 770-943-1616.

