Man robs 88-year-old woman at gunpoint in Brookhaven, DA says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Conyers man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the home invasion and armed robbery of a senior citizen in Brookhaven.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced a conviction by guilty plea in the case against a Conyers man accused of robbing an 88-year-old woman at gunpoint inside her own home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Monday afternoon Antavious Bailey, 38, pleaded guilty to charges of Home Invasion, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Abuse of an Elder Person, False Imprisonment, Identity Fraud, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

These charges stemmed from a robbery that occurred on Aug. 2, 2022.

Officers with the Brookhaven Police Department responded to a call at around 12:15 p.m. about an armed robbery at a home on Parkridge Drive.

The 88-year-old victim told police she had just returned from the grocery store and was unloading bags inside her home when a man came through the front door and robbed her at gunpoint.

The victim said the man demanded her wallet and then started rummaging through her purse.

According to the investigation, Bailey took the woman’s cell phone, driver’s license, health insurance cards, cash, debit card and credit cards.

He forced the victim to write down her debit card PIN before tying her up and throwing her on the bed in a rear bedroom.

Bailey left the home, and the victim was able to break free and go to a neighbor’s house for help.

Using nearby surveillance and traffic cameras, investigators discovered a white car had followed the victim home from the grocery store.

Rental paperwork determined Bailey had rented the vehicle. He was also captured on store surveillance videos using the victim’s stolen cards shortly after the robbery.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crime scene investigators recovered a fingerprint matching Bailey inside the victim’s home.

Police took Bailey into custody in Atlanta just hours after the robbery.

The DA said at the time of his arrest, he had a firearm and the victim’s credit cards with him.

The judge sentenced Bailey to 15 years to serve in confinement without the possibility of parole.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Holding parents accountable

©2023 Cox Media Group