Man rescued by ladder from burning Habersham County house Sunday morning

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County Emergency Services units got more than they bargained for early Sunday morning when they went to put out a fire on Skyview Circle in the western part of the county.

Once they got to the home around 5 a.m. they realized the building was at least 75% engulfed in flames. The man in the home who called them said he could only get to the porch. The caller said for him to get off the porch, he would be facing a 30-foot drop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the two medical units called to the scene was able to get a ladder that was long enough to get the man off the porch and to safety. He was rescued without injury.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Habersham County Fire Rescue Captain Matt Roark, the fire was intense enough in an area with limited water access, so they called in mutual aid from White County.

With the extra help, crews were able to get the fire under control, using nearly 13,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Captain Roark said nobody was injured and the State Fire Marshal’s Office would take over the investigation to determine a cause.

Metro Atlanta small business owner worries how much longer USPS delays will last









©2023 Cox Media Group