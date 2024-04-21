Deputies want to know who illegally dumped large pile of tires in Haralson County

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office would like to determine who illegally dumped dozens of tires in Tallapoosa.

On Thursday, April 18, detention deputies brought a group of inmates to clean up the dump site.

The pile of tires was over six feet high and spread out over a large clearing in the woods.

Deputies say the inmates worked hard to clean the area up.

If anyone has information on who is responsible for dumping the tires, they are asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 646-2011.

