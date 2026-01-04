Man reported missing on Christmas Day found dead in Georgia lake

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a man reported missing on Christmas Day has been found.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office says Fernando Ortiz, 34, was reported missing after being last seen on Liberty Hill Road.

A coordinated search effort was launched involving the Troup County Fire Department, Troup County Emergency Management Agency, Ga. Department of Natural Resources, the Corps of Engineers and American Medical Response. Despite these efforts, Ortiz was not initially located.

His body was discovered at West Point Lake on Saturday by a team from Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time, and an autopsy will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ortiz’s death is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

