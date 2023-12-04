Man pleads guilty to using AK-47 during shootout in Georgia, Department of Justice says

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing an assault weapon he used during a 2022 shootout, according to Department of Justice officials.

Jayvon Latrez Anthony, 30, of Jeffersonville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

Anthony used an “AK-47 style pistol” during a shootout with Tre’Vonte Tharpe in Twiggs County on July 22, 2022. Both Anthony and his mother were struck by bullets in the shootout, according to officials.

Officers recovered 17 spent rounds from Anthony’s assault pistol and one 9mm round fired by Tharpe.

“I’m pleased to know that another violent offender is off the streets and is no longer a threat to our community,” said Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum. “I commend my deputies and investigators for the thorough job they did with this investigation. It was only by the grace of God that no lives were lost due to such a careless act.”

Officers eventually searched Anthony’s home and found an AK-47 style pistole and firearm magazine under the kitchen which Anthony used during the shootout. The gun was still covered in blood, according to officials.

Anthony had a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault in Bibb County.

Anthony is not eligible for parole, according to officials.

