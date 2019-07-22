Father killed, 6-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in southwest Atlanta in which a man was killed and a child was injured.
Police told Channel 2 Action News the shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Desoto Avenue SW.
Investigators a father and his 6-year-old son were found shot in their car in an apparent attempted murder-suicide.
