  • Father killed, 6-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide, police say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in southwest Atlanta in which a man was killed and a child was injured.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News the shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Desoto Avenue SW.

    Investigators a father and his 6-year-old son were found shot in their car in an apparent attempted murder-suicide.

    WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 11 p.m. for LIVE updates from the scene.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories