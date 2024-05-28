Man hospitalized after shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left a man injured.
On Monday night, APD officers were called out to Myrtle Drive Southwest about a person shot.
They arrived at the scene and found a 41-year-old man who had been shot.
Police said he was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.
Police have not released information on a possible suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
