Man hospitalized after shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left a man injured.

On Monday night, APD officers were called out to Myrtle Drive Southwest about a person shot.

They arrived at the scene and found a 41-year-old man who had been shot.

Police said he was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

