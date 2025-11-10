Man found shot and killed outside his Lagrange home

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside his home Sunday in Georgia.

Officials identified him as 35-year-old Rashidi Grant.

Officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a report of shots fired along the 1000 block of Houston Street at approximately 8:35 p.m.

They discovered Grant unresponsive inside the home. Emergency medical personnel confirmed that he had died at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information that could assist in solving the case to come forward.

People who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through the Tip411 system, which is accessible via a mobile app, online portal or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411.

