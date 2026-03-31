Man found shot to death inside DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers found a man shot to death inside a DeKalb County home on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on Charter Lane not far from Lithonia High School. Homicide detectives confirmed to Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that they are questioning one man in connection to the shooting.

A neighbor describes hearing the gunfire, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Police are working to find out what led to the deadly shooting, but said there is no threat to people who live in the neighborhood.

Detectives have not announced any charges.

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