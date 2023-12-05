Man found guilty of killing 2 women he thought stole his wallet, throwing them off Floyd bridge

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three men charged in the murder of two women who were thrown from a Floyd County bridge will spent his life in prison.

A Cherokee County, Ala. jury found Desmond Brown guilty of capital murder in the 2020 deaths of Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell.

The half-sisters were found dead under a bridge in Rome, Georgia in May 2020. Both women had bags tied over their heads when they were found, according to reports. Richardson’s car was later found burned in South Fulton county.

Police later arrested Brown, 28, along with Devon Watts, 36, and Christopher Pullen, 23.

Police said the men believed the women had stolen Brown’s wallet at a house party in Alabama. The men lured Richardson and Campbell to Brown’s car and confronted them during a ride back to Rome.

During the course of the trial, prosecutors called 33 witnesses while the defense only called Brown to testify in his own defense. It took the jury only an hour to return a guilty verdict on Nov. 21.

A week later, the judge sentenced Brown to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

District Attorney Summer Summerford says the case was solved because of all the agencies cooperating together and the families diligence.

“They loved Vanita and Truvenia and are committed to seeing the process through. Many people do not realize how difficult this process is on families who have lost their loved ones in a brutal and horrific way. Our prayers continue for them through this holiday season,” Summerford said.

