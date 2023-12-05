Atlanta City Council approves resolution to address homelessness at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — As nights and early mornings get colder, many in the city’s homeless population take shelter at the Atlanta airport. Now, the Atlanta City Council voted on a resolution to get them much-needed help.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. first told you Friday about the transportation committee’s resolution to help for the homeless population at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

It’s estimated that up to 200 people a night sleep inside the atrium and domestic terminal.

“The [MARTA] train stops at about 1:20 in the morning, and after that time about three to four trains roll into the airport that are not exiting the airport and these trains are filled with the homeless population,” advocate Keith Hardrick said.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council unanimously passed Monday the resolution that urges airport officials to come up with a plan and provide assistance and support services.

The council also approved up to $500,000 for the airport to enter “an emergency procurement with a service provider” to implement a support services program, according to the resolution.

The resolution also asks the airport to consider expanding areas that are open to the public and not just ticketed passengers. The airport general manager has 30 days to submit a written response to the council.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the transportation committee passed the resolution on Friday, airport officials sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

“ATL’s top priority is to provide a safe, secure and efficient experience for the passengers and employees who utilize the facility every day. We continue to work with our partners to address any issues of people experiencing homelessness seeking shelter at ATL. The Airport will direct those needing aid to appropriate alternatives and wrapround services while maintaining operations at the world’s busiest airport.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Metro man spends weeks trying to recover nearly $2K taken from bank account -- and he’s not alone

©2023 Cox Media Group