Man found dead in intersection after shooting; GBI, police investigating

Police and the GBI are investigating after the body of a 40-year-old man was found in a Cedartown intersection after a shooting, authorities said.
Officers responding shortly after 5 a.m. to a 911 call of shots fired found the body of Ronald Morris Bentley at Park and East Gibson streets, northwestgeorgianews.com reported.
“He was determined to be deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” Cedartown police Chief James Newsome said in a statement.
Newsome told the news website that no one has been arrested.
