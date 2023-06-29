Man drowns after tractor flips near Georgia border, deputies say

AIKEN COUNTY, SC — Officials are investigating the death of a man who died in an accident involving a tractor near the Georgia border, deputies told Channel 2 Action News.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that a dive team was sent to search a body of water for a South Carolina man whose tractor overturned in the area.

Deputies said they responded after a caller performing a wellness check on their father found his tractor partially submerged in the water.

The man told deputies he hadn’t spoken to his father since the previous night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WRDW said divers discovered the body at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The body of water is along the Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man will be identified once the next of kin is notified.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the sheriff’s office to learn more about this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Mayor approves new fire station funding, training facility protesters arrive at event

©2022 Cox Media Group