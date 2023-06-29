Man drowns after tractor flips near Georgia border, deputies say

AIKEN COUNTY, SC — Officials are investigating the death of a man who died in an accident involving a tractor near the Georgia border, deputies told Channel 2 Action News.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that a dive team was sent to search a body of water for a South Carolina man whose tractor overturned in the area.
Deputies said they responded after a caller performing a wellness check on their father found his tractor partially submerged in the water.
The man told deputies he hadn’t spoken to his father since the previous night.
WRDW said divers discovered the body at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The body of water is along the Old Jackson Highway near Beech Island.
The man will be identified once the next of kin is notified.
Channel 2 Action News has contacted the sheriff’s office to learn more about this developing story.
