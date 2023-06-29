3 arrested for spray-painting multiple locations in downtown Winder

WINDER, Ga. — Two teenagers and an adult have been charged in connection with multiple incidents of vandalism in Winder, police said.

Winder police said numerous locations downtown were vandalized by graffiti early Monday morning. In total, police found more than a dozen locations that had been spray-painted with commercial-grade marking paint.

The included a brand-new bridge on the Wilkins Greenway walking trail, The Barrow County Historic Courthouse, The Historic Gainesville Midland Train and Depot, a church, numerous downtown businesses, the Winder Masonic Lodge and other properties.

21-year-old Lee Mason and 17-year-old Destineigh Vanwinkle were arrested. A 16-year-old juvenile has also been charged.

All three have been charged with nine counts of interference with government property, six counts of criminal trespass and one count of criminal damage to property in the second Degree. Drug possession and theft charges are also pending as a result of items located during the search warrants that Winder Police executed as part of the investigation of these cases.

