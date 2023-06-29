Code Orange Alert issued for metro Atlanta Thursday

ATLANTA — A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for metro Atlanta Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says the code orange is caused by pollution mixing with sunshine, creating ground-level ozone.

The alert is typically issued when the air quality index (AQI) is between 101 to 150. This means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and those affected should limit outdoor exertion.

Those affected include people with lung disease such as asthma, children and teens, older adults and people routinely active outdoors for six or more hours a day.

According to Air Now, the AQI Thursday morning was 116.

Kramlich says the worst times to be outside will be throughout Thursday afternoon.

A healthy AQI value is 50 or below, whereas an AQI over 300 represents hazardous air quality. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, five major pollutants that can affect the air quality are:

Ground-level ozone

Particle Pollution

Carbon monoxide

Sulfur dioxide

Nitrogen dioxide

