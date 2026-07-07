Man disguises himself with Amazon vest to break into cars, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police are warning drivers after they arrested a man accused of breaking into cars while wearing an Amazon vest.

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Police received a 911 call about someone breaking into cars on Hammond Drive around 12:46 p.m. Sunday. The caller said she saw someone on her car’s camera breaking into it and gave police a description.

When police arrived, they found a man matching the description wearing an Amazon vest. Police say the man gave them multiple fake names before they found out his real name, James Koncinsky Jenkins.

They then learned he had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest from other jurisdictions. Sandy Springs police arrested him and charged him for the car break-in before turning him over to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they determined that Jenkins does not work for Amazon.

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