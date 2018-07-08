Man accidentally discharged his own gun into his pants, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department says a man narrowly avoided a tragedy Sunday morning.
According to officers, a man accidentally discharged his own gun into his pants. The man told officers he was leaving his hotel and had tucked his loaded handgun into the waist band of his pants. According to him, the gun began to fall while he was carrying luggage down a set of stairs. He said he reached for his gun to keep it from falling and accidentally pulled the trigger while grabbing it.
Police said the round narrowly missed going into his own leg before hitting the ground.
A woman and child nearby were struck by shrapnel from the gun, according to police.
No one was injured.
