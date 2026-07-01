Man dies months after he was severely beaten

ATLANTA — A man severely beaten back in January has just died from his injuries. And now police are trying to find his killer.

The sister of the victim, 59-year-old David Hutchison, told Channel 2’s Tom Jones her brother was beaten so badly he was unrecognizable.

“It’s disgusting, and I want David to have justice,” Zakiya Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says the person, or persons, who took her brother’s life were heartless.

“I do not want David to leave this Earth knowing that he was left laying to die,” she said.

Atlanta police say someone attacked Hutchinson on Two Peachtree Street on Jan. 11. The medical examiner says he died from blunt force trauma.

Hutchinson’s family says he was in the hospital after the attack trying to recover from his injuries. But on Father’s Day, doctors said he had no brain activity.

“So, they took him off the breathing machines,” his sister said.

Now police are investigating the case as a homicide.

“He was beaten and he was robbed,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson’s sister says her brother’s killer not only took his wallet, cellphone and jewelry, they took his keys.

“I’ve never heard of anyone being robbed and their keys being taken,” she said.

Hutchinson says this has taken a toll on her 90-year-old mother.

“My mom’s heart is breaking. She’s 90. Her heart is breaking,” she said.

She’s asking anyone who knows anything to reach out to her family, the news or police.

“If this was your father you would not want this to happen. So don’t let it happen to somebody else,” Hutchinson said.

Atlanta police say the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

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