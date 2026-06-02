Man dies after being hit by two vehicles in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed after he was hit by vehicles Monday night, according to police.

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DeKalb County police responded just after 9:32 p.m. on June 1 to reports of a person hit by a vehicle on Moreland Avenue near Conley Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from injuries. He died of injuries.

According to authorities, the man was walking south in the right southbound lane of Moreland Avenue when he was hit by two vehicles.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation.

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