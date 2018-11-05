  • Man claims he found dog waste on his seat when boarding his Delta flight

    By: Rikki Klaus

    ATLANTA - A Delta passenger is disgusted after he stepped in a large amount of dog waste on his plane.

    “It was feces, and it was everywhere. It was on my seat. It was on the floor. My feet were in it," Matthew Meehan told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus

    He said he jumped up and asked the flight crew for cleaning supplies but said he wasn't given much help.

    “This is all I was given, two paper towels and one of those little bottles of Bombay Sapphire," he explained.

