Man bites Georgia woman, breaks phone before damaging car; Neighbor intervenes as police arrive

ROME, Ga. — A man faces charges for attacking a woman after trying to pin her to a couch, then biting her and destroying her phone.

The Rome Police Department says Marcus Creamer was at a home on McHenry Drive when he attacked a woman and damaged her car.

The police report says Creamer had “closed in” on the victim and tried to force her down onto her couch. During this attack, the woman told police Creamer bit her twice, leaving wounds deep enough to bleed on her hands.

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The victim got a paddle and defended herself while trying to get away from him, making it outside, but Creamer followed her.

While the woman tried to call 911, Creamer came out and took her phone, throwing it to the ground, breaking it to keep her from calling the police.

While she was being attacked, the victim’s daughter ran across the street to a neighbor, who came over to intervene.

The neighbor took a trash can and put it between them to stop the attack and police arrived. Creamer was taken into custody and then to the Floyd County Jail.

Officers at the scene also noticed that Creamer had dented the back of the victim’s car as well, though the cost of repairing the damage was not clear.

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