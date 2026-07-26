Man arrested with meth, gun on school property, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A Blairsville man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say they found methamphetamine and a handgun in his vehicle while it was parked on school property.
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According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began July 16 after Narcotics Investigations Sgt. Josh Bergen received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle near the Union County Agriscience Center.
When Sgt. Bergen arrived, he made contact with Mike Wigley, 59, who investigators said was the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation and was on probation.
Deputies searched Wigley’s vehicle and said they found 16.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a .32-caliber revolver and cash.
Wigley was arrested and charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance On or Near School Grounds
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Drug-Related Objects
Wigley was booked into the Union County Jail.
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