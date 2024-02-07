Man arrested for sexual exploitation of children in Coffee County, GBI says

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Lonnie Smith, a 32-year-old from Coffee County, charged with sexually exploiting children.

According to the GBI, their Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit was investigating Smith after receiving an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who said Smith may have been in possession of and distributing child sexual abuse materials.

The investigation led to agents getting a search warrant for Smith’s house and his arrest.

The GBI said Smith has since been taken to the Coffee County Jail on a single charge of sexually exploiting children.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), going online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 teens accused of robbing store clerk connected to 7 robberies across two metro Atlanta counties

©2023 Cox Media Group