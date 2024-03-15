Man arrested for child molestation, accused of taking girl to north Georgia job sites

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A Habersham County man was arrested Wednesday for molesting a child after an investigation by two sheriff’s office in North Georgia.

According to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, David Roy Summers, 52 of Cornelia, sexually battered and molested a young girl while in a position of trust with her family.

The sheriff’s office said investigators received a complaint from the child’s parents in early March.

Deputies said in a statement that they performed a forensic interview of the child victim in partnership with FAITH’s Powerhouse in Stephens County.

During the interviews, it was revealed that Summers, a close family friend of the victim, “was spending time alone with the female victim at a residence in Habersham County and taking her to job sites in Rabun County.”

While taking the victim with him across county lines, Summers is accused of inappropriately touching the victim and having sexual intercourse with her.

On Wednesday, investigators from both the Habersham and Rabun County sheriff’s offices spoke to witnesses who placed the child with Summers at multiple job sites around Lake Burton in Rabun County.

The witnesses were able to give investigators specific locations and times when the victim and Summers were together.

Later that same day, deputies said Summers was interviewed at the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, where he admitted to being a person of trust and confidence to the victim and having spent time alone with her and taking her with him to multiple job sites.

As a result of the investigation, the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office said Summers was arrested and booked into the Habersham County Jail on a count of sexual battery and a count of child molestation. The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office also obtained no bond warrants for Summers on three counts of child molestation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Habersham or Rabun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

