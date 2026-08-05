Man accused of trying to kidnap child as mom pumped gas; attorney calls it mental crisis

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney is offering an explanation for a shirtless man accused of trying to kidnap a child after chasing them around a car at a gas station.

Surveillance footage shows the mother swinging the gas pump at the man to fight him off.

Attorney Khalil Eaddy said no parent or child should experience what happened.

He tells Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the suspect has a history of mental illness, LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Eaddy said he isn’t trying to justify what happened but believes this is a case of a mental crisis, based on his 11 years of experience as a defense attorney working with mental health clients.

Investigators said Jerahn Tucker went after the child then opened the car’s backdoor where another child was seated.

Eaddy said Tucker being shirtless and shoeless at the Shell station in the middle of the night is a sign of his mental state.

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