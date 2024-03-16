Man accused of killing uncle arrested after being pulled over for unrelated traffic violation: GBI

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he shot his uncle to death.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said on Wednesday around 8 p.m., Brooks County sheriff’s deputies received reports of a person shot on Bair Road.

When deputies arrived, they found 56-year-old Jed Maichele of Quitman, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, Maichele had gotten into an argument with his nephew, 27-year-old Jonah Kenney of Quitman, earlier that day. Authorities did not say what the two were arguing about.

Officials said Georgia State Patrol troopers pulled over Kenney on Wednesday for unrelated traffic violations.

After being by GBI agents, officials said Kenney was arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kenney was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former NAACP president says drama surrounding DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade was ‘very racist’ Judge Scott McAfee ruled Friday that either DA Fani Willis or special prosecutor Nathan Wade must step down from the Georgia election interference case after th

©2023 Cox Media Group