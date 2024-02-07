Man accused of killing 23-year-old Warner Robins woman and her dog

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Georgia man accused of killing his 23-year-old girlfriend is also accused of killing her dog, according to police.

On Saturday, just before 8:30 a.m., Warner Robins officers found an abandoned vehicle behind 715 Russell Parkway.

They traced the vehicle back to Michaela Chaney. Later that morning, Chaney’s mother reported her missing. Tomeka Chaney had access to her daughter’s apartment and was able to let officers inside.

When officers went inside the apartment, they said there were indications of a struggle but Chaney was not there.

Officers interviewed Chaney’s boyfriend, Jayveon Bivins and later upgraded the case to a homicide after finding Chaney’s body.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Chaney’s dog, Milo, was also killed, but it’s unclear where. Police did not say where Chaney’s body was found.

Bivins faces multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and concealing a death. It’s unclear if he will faces charges in the dog’s death as well.

“Michaela Chaney and her beloved dog Milo were taken from their family and friends tragically on Saturday, February 3, 2024,” friends said on a GoFundMe set up to help with Chaney’s funeral expenses. “Michaela was so loved and will be missed. This is an immeasurable loss. Please keep her family and friends lifted and spread love wherever you go.”

