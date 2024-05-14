Cause of death released for SC mother who vanished after screaming during 911 call

AIKEN COUNTY, SC — A South Carolina Coroner has released the cause of death for a mother who vanished after screaming during a 911 call months ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jamilla Smith, 30, vanished on December 2, 2023, from Aiken County, which is on the Georgia/SC border.

Affidavits showed that Smith called 911 from her home and said her ex-boyfriend had broken into her house and was chasing her down the road, WRDF reported. The dispatcher heard the car rev and Smith scream.

TRENDING STORIES:

On May 2, police announced that Smith’s body was found in a wooded area off of Silver Bluff Road.

On Tuesday, the Aiken County Coroner told WJBF that Smith’s cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head.

Three men have been arrested in connection to Smith’s death including Smith’s ex-boyfriend, Daniel Harmon, who was charged with kidnapping and murder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bryan Hampton, of Augusta, and Clyde Hendley, of Bath, SC, were also arrested in relation to the case on accessory after the fact charges.

Teen hospitalized, 2 in custody after shooting at MARTA East Point Station

©2024 Cox Media Group